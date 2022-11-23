Carmignac Gestion Lowers Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131,271 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 14,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.92%. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.