Carmignac Gestion Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 245,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 70,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

