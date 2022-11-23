Carmignac Gestion Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,942,664 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.16% of Uber Technologies worth $64,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 842,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 238,573 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,074,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 82,282 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 241,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,918,902. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.