Carmignac Gestion Sells 4,911 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $51.99 on Wednesday, hitting $1,998.96. 7,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,577. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,814.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,917.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,443.93.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.