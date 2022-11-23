Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.04

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 955.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

