Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Steve Miller Sells 80,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Steve Miller sold 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $346,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 3,803,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,045. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

