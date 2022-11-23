Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $45.64 million and $369,802.14 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00006051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.05 or 0.08633479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00471853 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,751.70 or 0.28950101 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,948,511 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.