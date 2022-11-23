Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 152,902 shares.The stock last traded at $5.24 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 128,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.