CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.03

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
About CF Acquisition Corp. IV
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
