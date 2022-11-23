Chainbing Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,102.02 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $753.58 million and approximately $1,102.02 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00009147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.18 or 0.08627305 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00467993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.89 or 0.28728985 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.