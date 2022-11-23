Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $800.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

