Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Chiyoda

(Get Rating)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.