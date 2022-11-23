Choate Investment Advisors Invests $37,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

