Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $60.18.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.