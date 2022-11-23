Choate Investment Advisors Sells 465 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
