Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.05. 69,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,028,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 359,038 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

