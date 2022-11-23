Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,313,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.85. 3,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,258. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.12 and a 200 day moving average of $541.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

