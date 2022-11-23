Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $45.34 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $45,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

