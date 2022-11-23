Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,205. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.