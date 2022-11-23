Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,038 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

V traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.