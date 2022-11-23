Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,689,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,915,481 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,161,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 157,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,075,836. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $200.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

