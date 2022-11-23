City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE CIO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

