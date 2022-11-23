Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,919. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

