Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,355. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

