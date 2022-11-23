Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,195 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 24,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,966. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.