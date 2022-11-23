Claro Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,741. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

