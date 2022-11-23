Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

