Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,308 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 3.97% of Clearside Biomedical worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

