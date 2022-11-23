Clover Finance (CLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.49 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $62.49 million and $2.79 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

