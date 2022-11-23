Cobak Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.52 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $38.73 million and $5.52 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

