Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.17 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $52.86 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.01821017 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013052 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00034757 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00044007 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.40 or 0.01705751 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

