Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Buys 8,974 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,606,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $331.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.