Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $724.36 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,128.99 or 0.06836001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.68 or 0.08527707 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00472807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.89 or 0.29008618 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

