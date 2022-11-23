Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 95,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

