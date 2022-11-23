Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

