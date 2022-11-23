Compound Market Cap Reaches $280.03 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $38.53 or 0.00233210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $280.03 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00125258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059219 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.43059651 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $16,632,113.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

