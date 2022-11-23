Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). Approximately 343,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 77,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £6.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.87.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

