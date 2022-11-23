Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTG opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 240,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

