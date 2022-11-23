Concordium (CCD) Price Reaches $0.0092

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $54.04 million and $781,729.56 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,475,554,586 coins and its circulating supply is 5,850,229,846 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

