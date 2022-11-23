Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 4.6%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 7,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,601,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Confluent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 26.3% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

