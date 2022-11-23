Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,845 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

