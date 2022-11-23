Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 3,824 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

