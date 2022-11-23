Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.87 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,978,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,889,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $136.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

