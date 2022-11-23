Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $656.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

