Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 12,272 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.