Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,007 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 3.0 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

