Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 22,958 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,958 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Crane worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,659 shares of company stock worth $15,518,955. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

Crane stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

