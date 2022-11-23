Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,179 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Technology Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.