ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $106.00. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

NYSE COP opened at $129.98 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

