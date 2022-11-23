Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.10.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,706,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,205,624. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

